Germany’s benchmark DAX index on Tuesday hit a new record high and traded over 20,000 points for the first time in history.

Continuing its bullish trend, the DAX index performed robustly at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, breaching the psychological threshold and reaching an intraday trading peak of 20,036.66 points.

The financial, technology, and industrial sectors demonstrated remarkable strength, with Deutsche Bank, BMW, and Siemens taking the lead as top performers, registering gains of 2.75 percent, 2.39 percent and 1.85 percent respectively as of the time of reporting.

Having performed strongly throughout the year, the DAX index saw a 1.57 percent increase on Monday.

With an almost 20 percent rise year-to-date, the DAX index stands out as one of Europe’s best-performing indexes.

This notable performance of the DAX index presents a stark contrast to the sluggish growth plaguing Germany’s economy. ■