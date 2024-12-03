Tens of thousands of Volkswagen workers across Germany staged a nationwide strike on Monday, protesting the automaker’s controversial cost-cutting plans, which include mass layoffs, wage reductions, and potential plant closures.

The strike, organized by IG Metall, one of Germany’s most influential trade unions, impacted nine out of Volkswagen’s ten factories in the country, including its Wolfsburg headquarters. IG Metall reported that approximately 66,000 workers participated, representing half of Volkswagen’s German workforce.

The walkout disrupted operations at nearly all of Volkswagen’s German facilities and was described by IG Metall as a warning strike aimed at pressing the automaker’s management to make concessions in the next round of negotiations.

Volkswagen recently unveiled plans to slash billions of euros in costs to reverse its declining financial performance and maintain global competitiveness. These measures, including sweeping job cuts, a ten percent reduction in wages, and the unprecedented closure of some German plants, have ignited fierce opposition from employees.

During earlier negotiations, Volkswagen’s management dismissed proposals to achieve cost savings without layoffs or closures, prompting the union to escalate its protests. This marks Volkswagen’s most significant labor dispute in years. The last major strike in 2018 saw over 50,000 employees take part, according to IG Metall.

Daniela Cavallo, head of Volkswagen’s works council, emphasized that workers remain resolute in defending their rights. She confirmed that the next round of collective bargaining is scheduled for Dec. 9 and warned that more targeted strike actions could follow if no progress is made. ■