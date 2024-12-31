 Greece advancing measures to regulate internet and social media

Greece is advancing measures to regulate internet and social media use by minors under 15, addressing concerns over digital addiction, cyberbullying, and other harmful online behavior, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Monday.

As part of a national strategy to protect minors online, Mitsotakis introduced a parental control platform to help parents activate pre-installed controls on mobile devices, limit screen time, and block inappropriate content.

“I doubt a total ban on social media is the solution,” Mitsotakis said, stressing the key role of parents in managing their children’s online activities. “Parents must set boundaries online, just as they do in other areas of upbringing,” he added.

A second phase of the strategy, launching next spring, will introduce a new platform to verify the ages of children using social media and enhance parental controls to monitor online interactions.

The Greek government also plans to collaborate with other European Union member states and technology companies to promote regulations on online content for minors at the European level.

A World Health Organization survey found that 13 percent of Greeks aged 11 to 15 show signs of problematic social media use. A separate survey by Greek polling firm Prorata showed 76 percent of respondents are concerned about rising online violence among minors.

In line with these efforts, Greece banned mobile phones in classrooms at the start of the school year in September.