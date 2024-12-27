As 2024 draws to a close, Greece celebrates a milestone year for its tourism sector, achieving record-breaking visitor numbers and revenues. However, officials and industry leaders emphasize a dual focus on managing overtourism and ensuring sustainable growth.

Tourism revenues are projected to reach 22 billion euros (22.88 billion U.S. dollars) this year, up from 20 billion euros in 2023, according to Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni. Speaking at the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) annual conference last week, Kefalogianni highlighted that tourist arrivals are expected to exceed 36 million in 2024, a 10 percent increase from last year, based on data from the Bank of Greece.

The last record high for Greece’s tourism sector was in 2019, prior to the pandemic, with 32 million visitors and 18 billion euros in revenues. After a sharp recovery post-pandemic, Greece welcomed 30.8 million tourists in 2023, generating 20.6 billion euros in revenues.

The positive momentum is expected to continue into 2025, supported by strong pre-booking trends. However, officials stress the importance of prioritizing quality over quantity. Tourism remains a cornerstone of Greece’s economy, with ongoing efforts to upgrade offerings, enhance infrastructure, and address overtourism concerns.

A survey presented at the SETE conference revealed that 72.5 percent of Greeks are concerned about overtourism.

Overcrowding at popular sites has intensified since the pandemic. In the summer of 2023, the Acropolis in Athens saw approximately 23,000 visitors daily in July and August, according to the Culture Ministry. On Santorini, narrow streets were overwhelmed, with noise and litter becoming significant issues. Local officials estimate the island can comfortably accommodate 8,000 cruise passengers per day, yet numbers have exceeded 17,000 daily.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reassured the public that measures are being implemented to mitigate these issues and develop a strategic long-term plan. Key initiatives include a cap on daily visitors to the Acropolis, limiting numbers to 20,000 since late 2023. Visitors can now pre-book tickets to avoid long queues.

Starting next year, Greece will raise fees for cruise passengers disembarking at its ports. For popular destinations like Santorini and Mykonos, charges will increase to up to 20 euros per passenger, with one-third of the revenue earmarked for infrastructure improvements and climate resilience.

Infrastructure enhancement is central to Greece’s strategy. Mitsotakis emphasized that better facilities benefit both travelers and local residents. Expanding tourism to lesser-known regions and extending the tourist season are also top priorities.

Industry leaders support the government’s focus on sustainability. Evgenios Vassilikos, president of the Athens, Attica, and Argosaronic Hotel Association, underscored the need for a long-term strategy to sustain Greece’s global competitiveness.

“Investment in critical infrastructure is essential. We should not only aim for new records in arrivals and revenues but also focus on quality tourism,” Vassilikos told Xinhua. He cautioned against excessive costs that could deter visitors, such as the “climate crisis resilience fee” for hotel guests, which will rise to up to 15 euros per person for five-star accommodations in 2025.

SETE President Yiannis Paraschis echoed concerns about additional charges potentially affecting competitiveness. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, he emphasized that Greek tourism remains resilient, contributing directly to 13 percent of the country’s GDP. (1 euro = 1.04 U.S. dollars) ■