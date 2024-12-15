Greece: Migrant boat tragedy claims 5 lives

The death toll from the sinking of a migrant boat off the island of Crete in southern Greece on Friday night has risen to five, Greek authorities said on Saturday.

The number of people rescued has also risen to 39, while search and rescue operations are on going. The exact number of people on board at the time of the incident remains unknown, according to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Authorities have yet to determine the nationalities of the migrants and the boat’s route.

In three similar incidents from Friday evening to Saturday morning, a total of 163 people were rescued off Crete and Peloponnese peninsula, also in southern Greece, the Hellenic Coast Guard said.

Greece has been a key entry point for irregular migrants and refugees attempting to enter the European Union since 2015. More than 1 million arrivals have been recorded since then, but the perilous journey has claimed hundreds of lives at sea.

According to data released on Friday the European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex, migration flows through the Eastern Mediterranean have risen this year, with an 18-percent increase in the first 11 months compared to the same period in 2023.

From January to December 2024, about 64,000 arrivals were recorded in Greek waters. The majority of new arrivals in Greece this year were Syrians, Afghans, and Egyptians, according to Frontex data. ■