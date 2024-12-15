Italy’s continues support for Lebanon’s stability and regional peace

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with her Lebanese counterpart, Najib Mikati, on Thursday in Rome, reaffirming Italy’s continued support for Lebanon’s stability and regional peace.

According to an official government’s statement, Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon. She emphasized the contribution of the Italian contingent within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the leadership role Italy plays through the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon, which coordinates international support for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The leaders also discussed the crisis in Syria. Meloni stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, advocating for inclusivity that ensures the protection of minority groups.

Addressing the highly-concerned refugee situation, Meloni stressed “the urgent need to create conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees,” according to the statement. ■