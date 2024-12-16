The Greek Parliament approved the 2025 state budget on Sunday, projecting a 2.3 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2025, slightly higher than the 2.2 percent estimated for 2024.

The budget passed with 159 votes in favor and 139 against, out of a total of 298 votes.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing Parliament before the vote, emphasized that “realism” was the guiding principle of the budget.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal prudence to safeguard the hard-won progress achieved by the Greek people in overcoming the country’s debt crisis (2009-2018) and returning to economic growth.

In addition to measures announced when the budget was introduced in Parliament, Mitsotakis unveiled further initiatives aimed at supporting households and businesses, particularly through reforms in the banking sector.

The prime minister announced that Greek banks will eliminate commission fees for public utility bill payments and small interbank transfers. He also pledged government action to foster greater competition among banks, ensuring better interest rates for both deposits and loans. ■