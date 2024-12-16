Rehabilitation of public infrastructure in Israel

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a budget of 200 million shekels (about 56 million U.S. dollars) to prepare for the return of tens of thousands of residents evacuated from the northern region due to the conflict with Hezbollah, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Finance Ministry.

The funding, part of a national plan, is intended for the rehabilitation of public infrastructure, renovation of buildings, and improvement of public spaces in the region.

“The decision is intended to ensure the safe return of residents and to respond to the urgent needs of communities in the area,” the statement reads.

The budget will be allocated to each local authority in the north based on clear criteria, including the number of evacuees, the size of the built-up area, and the number of public buildings.

According to figures from the Israeli parliament, at least 58,000 people were evacuated from their homes in northern Israel in October last year, after the outbreak of the conflict.

Their return was made possible by the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect late last month, ending nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. ■