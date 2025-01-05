Guterres seeks “critical look at the way forward” in Cyprus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is important to take “a critical look at the way forward” in addressing the Cyprus issue.

“It is also important, at this stage and after the findings of my Personal Envoy, to have a critical look at the way forward through an informal broader meeting with the two sides and the guarantor powers,” Guterres said in a report on his mission of Good Offices in Cyprus, obtained by Anadolu, the Turkish news agency.

“I call upon all relevant stakeholders to earnestly consider how to ensure that this next engagement, which has raised hope among Cypriots that a mutually acceptable way forward is still possible, is open and constructive,” he said.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, will travel to New York tomorrow and, in the coming days, will inform the members of the Security Council about developments in the Cyprus problem.

He is expected to return to Cyprus in the last ten days of January.