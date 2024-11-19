Hamas denies its leaders quitting Qatar for Turkish as ‘pure rumours’

Hamas has denied reports that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Türkiye.

In an official statement, sources within Hamas said the claims spread by Israeli media were “pure rumors that Israel periodically attempts to promote.”

On Sunday, Israeli media reported that several Hamas leaders based abroad had recently moved from Qatar to Türkiye, a shift that could impact the course of negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Earlier on Monday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry had denied the reports from the Israeli media, saying “the claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Türkiye do not reflect the truth.”