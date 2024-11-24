Hamas’ military wing says another hostage has died in Gaza

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced on Saturday the death, in a combat zone in the north of the Gaza Strip, of a hostage kidnapped during the attacks of October 7, 2023.

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said that the resumption of contacts, broken off for several weeks, with the hostages’ guards had made it possible to establish that this woman had been killed in an area of ​​operations of the Israeli army in the north of the Palestinian territory.

No details were provided on the date, location, identity of the victim or the circumstances of his death.