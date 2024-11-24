More than 50 people died Saturday in Israeli bombings in Lebanon, including in Beirut, according to the health ministry.

Before dawn, residents of the capital woke up to the sound of large explosions, due to Israeli strikes that destroyed a building in the Basta neighborhood, in the heart of Beirut, causing a huge crater.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported at least 15 dead and 63 wounded. Search operations continue for victims under the rubble. The Israeli army has not commented on the bombings.

Separately, at least 38 people were killed in Israeli bombings in eastern and southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.