Homelessness in Australia has surged over the last three years, a new report published on Monday has found.

According to a report published by the University of New South Wales (UNSW), University of Queensland (UQ), and NGO Homelessness Australia, the number of people experiencing rough sleeping increased by 22 percent in the three years to June.

In New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, rough sleeping has surged by 51 percent since 2020, the report said.

Rough sleeping refers to anyone who has non-conventional accommodation, including living on the streets, sleeping in parks, squatting, living in cars or frequently moving from one temporary shelter to another.

The report found that the proportion of employed persons among those receiving homelessness support increased from 10.9 percent to 15.3 percent over the five years to 2023.

Most homelessness support agencies reported a significantly increased number of people seeking assistance over the past year.

The number of new clients who were already homeless before seeking support increased nine percent over the three years to June and now exceeds 10,000 per month.

The report identified rising rental affordability stress as a major driver of instability and rough sleeping.

“Many support agencies are at a breaking point. Staff are operating in a completely clogged system. People exit support services into the same homelessness they were trying to escape,” Hal Pawson, lead author of the report from UNSW, said.

Over three-quarters of homelessness services said it was significantly harder to find housing for clients in mid-2024 than in 2023. ■