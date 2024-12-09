Police in the Australian state of Queensland on Sunday evening made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) due to an incident at Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast’s entertainment and tourism center.

Australia’s 9News network reported that the emergency declaration was made after a suspected underground explosion sparked chaos. A woman in her 20s was left with lower leg injuries and remained in stable condition.

According to a police statement, the declaration was made at approximately 6:16 p.m. local time, with an exclusion zone put in place. Members of the public were advised to avoid the area and those within the exclusion zone were asked to remain indoors.

Later, the Queensland police announced that the PSPA for the incident had been revoked, but reduced road closures remain in place. ■