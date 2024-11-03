Huge storm causes power cuts across Cyprus

Due to a massive storm which caused strong winds, rain and hail, the Electricity Authority’s network in many areas of Cyprus was disrupted.

Limassol suffered the most, according to Cyprus Radio.

On Saturday night, the areas of Agos Mamas, Agios Therapon, Agios Tychonas, Avdimou, Germasogeia, Kalo Chorio Limassol, Koilani, Pachna, Pano Polemidia, Pareklisia, Potamiou, Sylikou and Trimiklini had no electricity.

Serious problems were also caused in the province of Larnaca.

The communities affected were: Mazotos, Maroni, Melini, Odou, Ora, Zygi, Kalavasos and Softades.

In Paphos there was, until a while ago, a power outage in the communities: Kissonerga, Tala, Timi, ‘Empa and Agia Varvara. The Paphos hospital also suffered flooding. It seems that the problem at the hospital arose from the closing of the gutters on the terrace of the fourth floor.

Electricity Authority press officer Christina Papadopoulou, told CyBC radio that crews have gone to the areas affected to restore the supply as quickly as possible.