Valencia MotoGP race cancelled after Spain’s massive floods

The Valencia MotoGP race which was scheduled to be held at the Cheste racetrack from November 22 to 24 has been cancelled as a result of the extensive damage the track and surrounding area suffered in the flash floods which affected the area on Tuesday and Wednesday and which have so far claimed over 200 lives.

Race organizers Dorna and motorcycle’s global governing body the FIM say they have “been in constant contact with the local authorities and the circuit to best assess how we can help and how we should proceed,” explaining “the championship and local authorities have been obliged to cancel the 2024 Valencia GP.”

The riders are also thought to have been against holding the race in an area where so many people have lost their lives, and the official MotoGP website says they will be raising funds to help with the relief effort.

“In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia. The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long,” they explain.

The Spanish racetracks in Jerez and Barcelona have been suggested as possible alternative venues for the race.