Important messages for Road Safety Week in Cyprus

The Sovereign Base Area and Republic of Cyprus (RoC)Police organised a joint road safety presentation at a school in Avdimou on November 22to talk about dangers on roads.

The event was part of last week’s annual Road Safety Week campaign which focused on ‘distractions’, with an emphasis on using mobile phones whilst driving.

The message has taken on more significance in recent weeks after the sudden rise in fatal accidents.

SBA Police Chief Inspector, Maria Atalioti, who heads-up road safety for the police, described the recent fatalities as ‘tragic’ and said: “So many people have tragically lost their lives due to road traffic collisions, so the SBA Police places great emphasis on road safety and awareness.

“We aim to prevent serious or fatal accidents, which cause families great bereavement and pain.’’

The campaign, which ran between November 18-24,proved a great success in raising awareness about the various dangers road users face according to Chief Inspector Atalioti.

She said: “We concentrated our efforts on education, prevention, road engineering and enforcement and focused on the ‘fatal five’ causes of road traffic collisions, which are speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failing to wear a safety belt or protective helmet and using mobile phone whilst driving.’’

Reflecting on the incredible support shown by all those involved,she added: “The results are remarkable, and this is attributed to the teamwork, professionalism and commitment by all departments and units from both Divisions in liaison with our communities, the RAF Military Transport section, Bases Fire Service and various external agencies such as, the Republic of Cyprus Police and Motor Transport Unit.

“We carried out numerous activities, and police operations with the Cyprus Police, who I sincerely thank.

“Our aim was to involve people of all ages, varying from lectures at schools and businesses, safe cycling lessons, distribution of leaflets to road usersand even road cleaning and we will continue and intensify our efforts for safer roads for all users.”