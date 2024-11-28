India plagued by hoax bomb threats to airports

Indian government said on Thursday that 999 hoax bomb threat calls were received by airlines and airports in the country since Jan. 1.

The information was presented by Federal Junior Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol in the lower house of the Indian parliament, locally called Lok Sabha.

The minister stated 122 such threat calls were received in 2023, and from Jan. 1 until Nov. 14, a total of 999 threat calls were recorded, threatening the operations of international and domestic air travel.

Hoax threats this year triggered chaos in the airlines, schools, hospitals and hotels across the country.

In June, India’s civil aviation security body Bureau of Civil Aviation Security proposed a five-year flying ban on those who issue such threats. ■