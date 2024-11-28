Toyota output down for a ninth consecutive month

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its global production for October fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 893,164 units, down for a ninth consecutive month after an 8-percent fall in September.

Toyota’s overseas production tumbled 4.9 percent to 587,105 units, the automaker said.

Meanwhile, its output in Japan, which accounts for about a third of Toyota’s worldwide production, rose 8.3 percent to 306,059 units, bouncing back from the same period last year when an accident at a parts supplier’s facility led to a partial production halt at multiple plants.

The Japanese automaker also logged its first rise in five months for global sales, which climbed 1.4 percent to 903,103 units, a record high for the month, as the figure in Japan rose 7.1 percent because some vehicle deliveries scheduled for September were delayed to October due to a typhoon.

Overseas sales for the month inched up 0.4 percent to a record 759,555 units, helped by a robust performance in India, Toyota said. ■