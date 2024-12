Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has approved plans to expand settlements in the Golan Heights, the prime minister’s office said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

The Golan Heights extend from the Sea of ​​Galilee up towards Syria. Israel annexed the area from Syria in 1967.

Netanyahu says the decision was made “in light of the war and the new front in Syria.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on military targets in Syria since the Assad regime fell a week ago.