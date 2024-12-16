Warning returning Syrians about the danger of landmines

Thousands of Syrians now returning home are vulnerable to exposure to landmines and other explosive devices, a mine clearance organization warns.

After 13 years of civil war, there are mines, bombs and other unexploded explosives in many places in Syria.

An international effort is needed to remove millions of cluster bombs, landmines and unexploded ordnance to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who are now returning to their homeland, the organization The Halo Trust said in a statement.