Israel’s navy attempt to destroy Assad regime’s naval fleet

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that its navy carried out a large-scale operation to destroy the former Bashar al-Assad regime’s fleet.

The strikes destroyed “numerous” vessels armed with sea-to-sea missiles in Mina al-Bayda Bay and the port of Latakia on the Syrian coast in an overnight attack between Monday and Tuesday, it said.

The operation aimed to prevent the fleet’s weaponry from falling into hostile hands, it added.

Separately, the Israeli Air Force has conducted about 250 airstrikes in Syria since the collapse of Assad’s government, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reported.

Israeli officials said the strikes were intended to destroy advanced weapons that could threaten Israel. ■