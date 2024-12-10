25 reportedly killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Monday evening

The Gaza Civil Defense said Tuesday that 25 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a residential building Monday night. They said five children were among the dead. The attack reportedly took place in northern Gaza.

“16 bodies have been identified, while others are still buried in the rubble,” civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the attack.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that 44,786 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. 106,188 have reportedly been wounded.

The figures have not been independently confirmed, but figures from the Ministry of Health have previously been reproduced by the UN.