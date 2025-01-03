Israel’s population reached 10.027 million at the end of 2024

Israel’s population has reached 10.027 million by the end of 2024, an increase of 1.1 percent from the 9.915 million reported at the end of 2023, according to an annual report issued by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

When Israel was established in 1948, the country’s population was only 806,000 and has since grown more than 12-fold.

The report showed that 76.9 percent of the population, or about 7.71 million people, are Jewish, while 2.104 million are Arabs, accounting for 21 percent.

It noted that the Israeli population growth rate fell from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.1 percent in 2024, mainly due to the high number of 82,700 Israelis who emigrated from the country in 2024.

The number of Jewish immigrants arriving in Israel decreased by 31 percent year-on-year, totaling 32,800 in 2024.

The report stated that there were 181,000 newborns in Israel in 2024, while 51,400 people died.