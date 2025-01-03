Qatar Airways will resume flights to Damascus next week

Qatar Airways will resume flights to Damascus starting Jan. 7, just days after Qatar reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital after a 13-year closure.

The airline announced it will operate three weekly flights to the city, which it described as having “great historical and cultural importance.”

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said in a statement that the move underscores the airline’s commitment to fostering connectivity and facilitating travel for passengers.

Qatar reopened its embassy in Damascus on Dec. 21, 2024, following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government on Dec. 8. The embassy had been closed since 2011, after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.