Italy supports two-state solution for Palestine-Israel, says Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to humanitarian aid in Gaza and the two-state solution during her meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Friday.

According to a statement released by Meloni’s government, during their discussions, Meloni underscored Italy’s strong support for mediators working toward ending hostilities in Gaza and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Meloni reiterated Italy’s dedication to a durable political solution based on a two-state framework, “Israel and Palestine can co-exist side by side in peace, with security for both,” said the statement.

She also emphasized Italy’s readiness to play a leading role in stabilizing and rebuilding Gaza while supporting the reform and strengthening of Palestinian institutions. ■