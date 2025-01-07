Jordanian Armed Forces’ ready to support Syria’s national security

Jordan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti reaffirmed the Jordanian Armed Forces’ readiness to support Syria’s national security during talks in Amman on Tuesday with Syria’s interim defense minister, state-run Petra news agency reported.

Al-Hunaiti met with Murhaf Abu Qasra, who assumed the role of interim defense minister in Syria’s new administration last month after the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The two discussed military and security cooperation, with Al-Hunaiti stressing Jordan’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to enhance regional stability and bolster both nations’ national security.

The discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing shared challenges, particularly along the countries’ shared border.

Abu Qasra highlighted the deep historical ties between Jordan and Syria and reiterated his country’s commitment to close cooperation. He praised Jordan’s pivotal role in promoting regional security and stability. ■