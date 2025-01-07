Famagusta Gazette

Registered Unemployed in Cyprus: December 2024 just published

By Famagusta Gazette

The unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2024 reached 12.382 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2024 reached 10.506 persons, remaining at the same level in comparison to the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with December 2023, a decrease of 1,288 persons or 9,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, construction, accommodation and food service activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market. (Table 2)

Table 1

Month and Year

Registered Unemployed–Actual Data

Registered Unemployed– Seasonally Adjusted Data
2024

 

 
       December

12.382

10.506
       November

11.087

10.505
       October

7.781

10.500
       September

8.142

10.512
       August

12.079

10.882
       July

11.877

10.845
       June

10.112

10.936
       May

8.159

10.827
       April

9.343

11.061
       March

12.277

11.268
       February

14.304

11.404
       January

14.699

11.592
2023

 

 
December

13.670

11.675
November

12.662

11.841
October

9.232

12.011
September

9.693

12.194
August

13.256

12.357
July

13.187

12.610
June

11.747

12.774
May

10.357

13.132
April

11.284

13.132
March

14.197

13.333
February

16.597

13.552
January

16.758

13.584
2022

 

 
December

16.132

13.727
November

15.309

13.846

 

Table 2

Nace Rev.2

Economic Activity

Registered Unemployed    

(actual data)

December

2023

November

2024

December

2024

A

 Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

66

46

42

B

 Mining and Quarrying

10

9

9

C

 Manufacturing

625

557

559

D

 Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

4

4

3

E

 Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities

34

27

25

F

 Construction

682

541

533

G

 Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

1.873

1.667

1.753

H

 Transportation and Storage

715

601

670

I

 Accommodation and Food Service Activities

4.582

3.453

4.439

J

 Information and Communication

371

418

384

K

 Financial and Insurance Activities

798

424

388

L

 Real Estate Activities

116

111

128

M

 Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

829

739

694

N

 Administrative and Support Service Activities

544

460

542

O

 Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security

721

535

726

P

 Education

332

295

258

Q

 Human Health and Social Work Activities

224

273

260

R

 Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

274

248

280

S

 Other Service Activities

325

244

300

T

 Activities of Households

16

9

10

U

 Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies

12

5

6

Newcomers

517

421

373

Total

13.670

11.087

12.382

Methodological Information

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for a job. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not include self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment, nor persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.

