Registered Unemployed in Cyprus: December 2024 just published

The unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2024 reached 12.382 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2024 reached 10.506 persons, remaining at the same level in comparison to the previous month. (Table 1)

In comparison with December 2023, a decrease of 1,288 persons or 9,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, construction, accommodation and food service activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market. (Table 2)

Table 1 Month and Year Registered Unemployed–Actual Data Registered Unemployed– Seasonally Adjusted Data 2024 December 12.382 10.506 November 11.087 10.505 October 7.781 10.500 September 8.142 10.512 August 12.079 10.882 July 11.877 10.845 June 10.112 10.936 May 8.159 10.827 April 9.343 11.061 March 12.277 11.268 February 14.304 11.404 January 14.699 11.592 2023 December 13.670 11.675 November 12.662 11.841 October 9.232 12.011 September 9.693 12.194 August 13.256 12.357 July 13.187 12.610 June 11.747 12.774 May 10.357 13.132 April 11.284 13.132 March 14.197 13.333 February 16.597 13.552 January 16.758 13.584 2022 December 16.132 13.727 November 15.309 13.846

Table 2 Nace Rev.2 Economic Activity Registered Unemployed (actual data) December 2023 November 2024 December 2024 A Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 66 46 42 B Mining and Quarrying 10 9 9 C Manufacturing 625 557 559 D Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply 4 4 3 E Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities 34 27 25 F Construction 682 541 533 G Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 1.873 1.667 1.753 H Transportation and Storage 715 601 670 I Accommodation and Food Service Activities 4.582 3.453 4.439 J Information and Communication 371 418 384 K Financial and Insurance Activities 798 424 388 L Real Estate Activities 116 111 128 M Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities 829 739 694 N Administrative and Support Service Activities 544 460 542 O Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security 721 535 726 P Education 332 295 258 Q Human Health and Social Work Activities 224 273 260 R Arts, Entertainment and Recreation 274 248 280 S Other Service Activities 325 244 300 T Activities of Households 16 9 10 U Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies 12 5 6 Newcomers 517 421 373 Total 13.670 11.087 12.382

Methodological Information

Registered Unemployed

The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for a job. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.

The number of registered unemployed does not include self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment, nor persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.