Registered Unemployed in Cyprus: December 2024 just published

The unemployed persons registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2024 reached 12.382 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2024 reached 10.506 persons, remaining at the same level in comparison to the previous month. (Table 1)
In comparison with December 2023, a decrease of 1,288 persons or 9,4% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities, construction, accommodation and food service activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as to the decrease recorded for newcomers in the labour market. (Table 2)
|Table 1
|
Month and Year
|
Registered Unemployed–Actual Data
|
Registered Unemployed– Seasonally Adjusted Data
|2024
|
|
|December
|
12.382
|
10.506
|November
|
11.087
|
10.505
|October
|
7.781
|
10.500
|September
|
8.142
|
10.512
|August
|
12.079
|
10.882
|July
|
11.877
|
10.845
|June
|
10.112
|
10.936
|May
|
8.159
|
10.827
|April
|
9.343
|
11.061
|March
|
12.277
|
11.268
|February
|
14.304
|
11.404
|January
|
14.699
|
11.592
|2023
|
|
|December
|
13.670
|
11.675
|November
|
12.662
|
11.841
|October
|
9.232
|
12.011
|September
|
9.693
|
12.194
|August
|
13.256
|
12.357
|July
|
13.187
|
12.610
|June
|
11.747
|
12.774
|May
|
10.357
|
13.132
|April
|
11.284
|
13.132
|March
|
14.197
|
13.333
|February
|
16.597
|
13.552
|January
|
16.758
|
13.584
|2022
|
|
|December
|
16.132
|
13.727
|November
|
15.309
|
13.846
|Table 2
|
Nace Rev.2
|
Economic Activity
|
Registered Unemployed
(actual data)
|
December
2023
|
November
2024
|
December
2024
|
A
|Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
66
|
46
|
42
|
B
|Mining and Quarrying
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
C
|Manufacturing
|
625
|
557
|
559
|
D
|Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
E
|Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities
|
34
|
27
|
25
|
F
|Construction
|
682
|
541
|
533
|
G
|Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
1.873
|
1.667
|
1.753
|
H
|Transportation and Storage
|
715
|
601
|
670
|
I
|Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|
4.582
|
3.453
|
4.439
|
J
|Information and Communication
|
371
|
418
|
384
|
K
|Financial and Insurance Activities
|
798
|
424
|
388
|
L
|Real Estate Activities
|
116
|
111
|
128
|
M
|Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|
829
|
739
|
694
|
N
|Administrative and Support Service Activities
|
544
|
460
|
542
|
O
|Public Administration and Defense, Compulsory Social Security
|
721
|
535
|
726
|
P
|Education
|
332
|
295
|
258
|
Q
|Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
224
|
273
|
260
|
R
|Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
274
|
248
|
280
|
S
|Other Service Activities
|
325
|
244
|
300
|
T
|Activities of Households
|
16
|
9
|
10
|
U
|Activities of Extra-territorial Organizations and Bodies
|
12
|
5
|
6
|
|Newcomers
|
517
|
421
|
373
|
|Total
|
13.670
|
11.087
|
12.382
Methodological Information
Registered Unemployed
The number of registered unemployed concerns the persons aged 15 years and over who apply at the District and Local Labour Offices of the Department of Labour to seek employment and are registered as unemployed. These persons have to be able and available for work and must be actively looking for a job. The monthly number of registered unemployed concerns the persons who during the last day of the month have an active application for seeking employment.
The number of registered unemployed does not include self-employed or persons who seek part-time employment, nor persons who seek employment in certain areas or for a specific employer.