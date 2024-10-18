Famagusta Gazette

Famagusta Gazette

Fri. Oct 18th, 2024
Climate Live World

Large areas of Brazil’s forest were affected by fires

By Famagusta Gazette

Large areas of Brazil’s forest were affected by fires, with 22.38 million hectares devastated in the first nine months of this year, according to the latest report released Friday by monitoring network MapBiomas.

The fires consumed 10.65 million hectares in September alone, the report said.

Among the states of the South American country, Mato Grosso, Para and Tocantins in the northern region have been the worst hit.

The Amazon region has been the biome most affected by fire, with 11.3 million hectares burned, according to the report.

