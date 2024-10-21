Turkey “neutralized” two senior members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization “neutralized” two senior members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, according to Turkish security sources cited by the state-run TRT broadcaster on Sunday.

The operation reportedly targeted Caize Selber, code-named Berfin Roj, and Emine Ulas, code-named Tekosin Dilges, both long-time members of the group since 1999.

The two allegedly had close connections with senior PKK figures and were involved in “extorting locals under the pretense of taxation, using the funds to recruit individuals for attacks against Turkish security forces,” according to the report.

Selber and Ulas were eliminated in a rural area in northern Iraq, the TRT said, without specifying the timing of the operation.

Turkish authorities frequently use the term “neutralize” to indicate that individuals have either surrendered, been killed, or captured.

Türkiye regularly conducts military operations in northern Iraq, where it maintains numerous bases.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.