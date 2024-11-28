Leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries support Ukraine

– The leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries, joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, voiced their continuing and expanding support for Ukraine on Wednesday.

The pledge was made as the prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Poland and Sweden, along with the foreign minister of Latvia, began a two-day meeting at Harpsund, the retreat residence of the Swedish prime minister. Tusk attended the meeting as a guest, while French President Emmanuel Macron joined the debate via a phone link.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a joint press conference on Wednesday that the countries had agreed to increase their support for Ukraine, both by bolstering Ukraine’s defense industries and by providing more ammunition.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said there would be direct investments in the defense industry in Ukraine. She added that aid to Ukraine must not face any restrictions.

When asked about a possible decline in U.S. support under the incoming Trump administration, Tusk said Europe should be prepared to replace at least part of it, framing this as an opportunity to enhance European security.

In a joint statement published on Wednesday, the seven leaders present at the meeting endorsed Ukraine’s Victory Plan and pledged to support its full European and Euro-Atlantic integration. ■