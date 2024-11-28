Malta’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 grew by 8 percent year-on-year, according to provisional estimates published by the country’s National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

The country’s total nominal GDP reached 5.9 billion euros (6.2 billion U.S. dollars) in Q3, up 435 million euros (460 million U.S. dollars) from the same period last year, the NSO said.

The increase was mainly attributed to a rise of 223.6 million euros in compensation of employees and 211 million euros in gross operating surplus and mixed income, according to the NSO.

As in volume terms, Malta’s GDP rose by 4.9 percent in Q3, compared with the same period of last year.

Also on Wednesday, the Central Bank of Malta released an interim financial stability report, highlighting the resilience of Malta’s financial sector during the first half of the year.

According to the report, despite uncertainties in the global economic environment, the financial stability risks in Malta remained limited and were primarily influenced by external factors, notably the intensification of geopolitical tensions.