Macron meets Trump in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron held a trilateral meeting on Saturday afternoon with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The meeting occurred before the inauguration ceremony of the restored Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, to which dozens of heads of state and government were invited.

“The United States, Ukraine, and France. Together on this historic day. Gathered for Notre-Dame. Let us continue our joint efforts for peace and security,” Macron said on his X account.

Zelensky extended his gratitude to Macron for organizing the important meeting.

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way,” he said on his X account.