Malta drugs bust nets 46 kilograms of suspected cocaine

Four men have been arrested after police intercepted 146 kilograms of suspected cocaine at Malta Freeport on Tuesday.

The police said on Wednesday that the substance was found during routine inspections, when a trailer was stopped as it was trying to leave the premises.

Some 105 kilograms of suspected cocain were found in the cabin of the trailer, as well as behind the driver and passenger.

Further searches led to the discovery of an additional 41 kilograms of the substance — bringing the total to 146 kilograms. The street value of the drugs is estimated at 20 million euros (21.2 million U.S. dollars).

Police said they believe the drugs were intended for sale on the local market.

Besides the driver and passenger of the trailer, both of whom are port workers, two other employees of Malta Freeport were also arrested.

A magisterial inquiry and further police investigations are under way.