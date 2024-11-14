Israeli warplanes renew raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes renewed raids on Beirut’s southern suburbs Wednesday night, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

NNA reported that Israeli warplanes launched three raids on the areas of Burj al-Barajneh and Haret Hreik.

The raids came after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings on the X platform to residents of several buildings in the targeted area.

With tonight’s raids, the number of raids targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday rose to 18, with Dahieh subjected to a wave of six raids before noon, preceded by nine raids at dawn.

According to scenes broadcast on social media, those raids caused fires and massive destruction in the targeted buildings, some leveled to the ground.

The total death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, has risen to 3,365, while injuries went up to 14,344, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October. ■