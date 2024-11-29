Malta police seize cocaine with a street value of 14 million euros

The Maltese police announced on Thursday that they have seized around 100 kg of suspected cocaine with a street value of 14 million euros (15 million U.S. dollars) at Malta Freeport.

According to a press release from the police, some 50 packets of drug suspected to be cocaine were intercepted Wednesday evening during a raid at the Malta Freeport, one of the busiest international ports in Europe that is located in the southeastern part of Malta.

The drug was found hidden among piles of steel wire rods in a container that had just arrived at the port from Ecuador, the police said.

On Nov. 13, the police seized 146 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of 20 million euros (21 million U.S. dollars) also at the Malta Freeport. ■