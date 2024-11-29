Malta has made significant strides in increasing tertiary educational attainment, with the rate reaching 46.3 percent in 2023, surpassing the European Union (EU) average of 43.1 percent and the EU target of 45 percent for 2030, according to a report issued by the European Commission on Thursday.

The annual Education and Training Monitor’s country report highlighted Malta’s achievements in education and training, and the ongoing efforts to enhance the nation’s education and training landscape.

The report also highlighted an increase in participation in early childhood education and care, following a decade of gradual decline, driven by the opening of 38 new childcare centers between 2022 and September 2024.

Meanwhile, the report also identified key challenges that require continued attention. Despite a significant decline in early school leavers over the past decade, there are challenges to be addressed, the report said.

In this regard, the Maltese government is implementing reforms, with initiatives such as the Family Community School Link Programme aimed at engaging families in supporting educational success, according to the report.