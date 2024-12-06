Malta seeks first offshore renewable energy project

The Government of Malta has launched a public call for the development of its first offshore renewable energy project, marking a significant step toward sustainability and energy diversification.

The designated site for the project is situated 12 nautical miles off Malta’s coast within its Exclusive Economic Zone.

At a press conference, Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasized the project’s importance for Malta’s future as a Mediterranean hub for renewable energy.

“This innovative project will strengthen Malta’s energy diversification and expand the use of renewable energy,” Abela said, adding that the initiative represents an opportunity to tackle climate change challenges with forward-looking solutions.

Earlier in the day, the government issued an international pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ), inviting private-sector participation in the floating wind turbine project.

The PQQ outlines the project’s key details and allows potential participants to showcase their technical and financial capabilities. Based on this evaluation, the top five candidates will proceed to the next phase, known as the Invitation to Participate in Dialogue (ITPD).

During the ITPD phase, these shortlisted candidates will submit initial proposals to form the basis for discussions. A subsequent competition for the Best and Final Offer (BAFO) will then determine the final project developer. ■