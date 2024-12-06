Trump discusses ‘worrying developments’ in Mediterranean with Cyprus president

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, had a telephone conversation today with the US President-elect Donald Trump.

During their conversation, Christodoulides congratulated Trump on his election to the US Presidency and underlined his intention to closely cooperate to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Special reference was also made to the broad cooperation between Cyprus and the USA and the high level of cooperation the two countries have recently reached in the areas of defence and security, investments, economy, as well as in the provision of humanitarian aid and crisis management in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the PIO, common intention was also expressed that, within the framework of the strategic partnership and the Strategic Dialogue between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States, bilateral cooperation will be expanded and strengthened in a number of areas, for the benefit of the two countries and the region in general.

The worrying developments in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean were also discussed, with President Christodoulides emphasising that the Republic of Cyprus remains a close and reliable partner to the USA in the efforts to promote peace, stability and development in the region.