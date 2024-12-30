Massive drugs haul in Spain, three arrested

Spanish authorities have seized seven tons of cocaine that was stored in buried containers on a farm in southern Spain.

The police operation began on Friday when police discovered two suspicious motorboats at the mouth of the Guadalquivir River, the Guardia Civil said on Monday.

They followed the boats to a rural property in Coria del Rio, south of the city of Seville. There, police found two shipping containers with cocaine hidden underground. Three people were arrested.

It is the largest seizure to date of cocaine smuggled into southern Spain by motorboat, according to police.

Three weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, were seized, in addition to two stolen vehicles.