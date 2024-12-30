Taliban threatens to close all organizations where women work

All non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan, both national and international, must stop employing women, the Taliban said in a statement Sunday evening. If this is not complied with, the organizations must close and their operating licenses, granted by the authorities, will be revoked, it added.

This is not the first time the Taliban has ordered non-Taliban-controlled institutions to stop employing women.

The Taliban have already banned women from most workplaces and public spaces, and girls are not allowed to attend school beyond the sixth grade.