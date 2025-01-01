Netanyahu leaves hospital to attend a parliamentary vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the hospital Tuesday to attend a parliamentary vote on a government tax bill at risk of failing to pass.

Medical staff at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem recommended Netanyahu remain hospitalized to fully recover from his prostate removal surgery conducted Sunday night, but Netanyahu made the decision to leave the hospital earlier.

A live broadcast on the Knesset TV channel showed that Netanyahu, appearing pale and tired, arrived at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, accompanied by his personal physician Tzvika Berkowitz.

The vote, which Netanyahu’s coalition is struggling to secure a majority for just hours before the year-end deadline, is expected to take place later on Tuesday.

The “Trapped Profits Law” is aimed at increasing national revenue from corporate taxes. Two key coalition partners — Otzma Yehudit, an ultranationalist party, and Agudat Yisrael, an ultra-Orthodox party — announced they would vote against the bill, citing unmet coalition demands.

A senior coalition official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that Netanyahu is likely to return to the hospital after the vote. ■