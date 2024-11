The agreement for the inclusion of Papantonio Hypermarkets in the Sklaventis Cyprus Network has been successfully completed, after approval by the Competition Protection Commission (CPC).

Papantoniou, one of the best-known supermarket chains in Cyprus, has been recognized for the quality of its products and services.

With the inclusion of Papantoniou, Sklaventis Cyprus will operate a total of 27 Stores and will employ 2,350 Employees, securing all 769 jobs in the Papantoniou Hypermarkets.