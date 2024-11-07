Space observatory in Cyprus scoops architecture award

The Troodos observatory in Cyprus won the ‘Civic Building of the Year’ award at the 2024 World Architecture Festival in Singapore.

The observatory – perched in the Troodos Mountains – was designed by the Cypriot firm Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects.

It was chosen from the ‘Civic Completed Projects’ category, which recognizes outstanding civic buildings from around the world.

Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects beat out several well-known global firms, including Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, Renzo Piano, and Foster + Partners.

The observatory, which opened last May, equipped with a 20-inch reflective telescope, aims to promote development in mountainous areas and attract investment in alternative forms of tourism. It’s location gives an unobstructed view of the sky.

The project, which cost €2,678,400, began in June 2018 and was finished in December 2023.