New military package from the US to Ukraine

The United States is providing additional military aid to Ukraine worth $500 million. The package includes drones and ammunition for Himars systems.

The value of the package is equivalent to just over 5.5 billion. The announcement was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Turkey on a trip.

It’s been just under a week since the US announced a military package worth nearly $1 billion. President Joe Biden’s administration has stepped up the pace ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Trump’s election victory has created uncertainty about the future of US aid to Ukraine, leaving a limited window of time to deliver billions of dollars worth of support that have already been approved.