NATO estimates 1 million killed and wounded in Ukraine war

Over 1 million people have been killed or wounded in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion war in February 2022, NATO estimates.

“Every week, over 10,000 people on both sides are killed or wounded in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in a speech in Brussels on Thursday.

“And every day this war leads to even more destruction and death,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war. In addition, about 370,000 soldiers have received treatment for injuries, and half of these have returned to military service, according to Zelensky.

So far, Russia has not provided figures for killed and wounded soldiers.