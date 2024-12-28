New railway to link Turkish airports

Türkiye’s two largest international airports, located on different continents in Istanbul, will be connected by a high-speed train, announced Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu on Friday.

The project, linking Istanbul Airport on the European side with Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the Asian side, “spans approximately 120 kilometers, starting from Gebze, a district in Kocaeli province on the Asian side, passing through Sabiha Gokcen Airport,” the minister said on the social media platform X.

The line will cross the Bosphorus Strait via the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge to the European side, where it will connect to Istanbul Airport, Türkiye’s largest aviation hub, the minister wrote, noting the line will expand to the Kapikule border gate with Bulgaria in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Edirne.

“We will hold the tender in 2025,” he said.

Istanbul Airport served about 76 million passengers last year and aims to increase that number to 81 million by the end of this year. The airport officially opened in late October 2018 and became fully operational in early April 2019.

At Sabiha Gokcen, daily capacity can now reach up to 700,000-800,000 passengers, the minister added.

“Improvements have been made at the 40-million-passenger capacity terminal, and the old 4-million-passenger terminal is being revived. Additionally, the construction of a new terminal is planned to begin within the next year,” he stated.