New Zealand recorded a total of 71 preventable drownings in 2024, down from 90 in 2023, which was well below the 10-year average of 83, according to Water Safety New Zealand on Saturday.

Last year marked the lowest total since 2018 which saw 66 cases of preventable drownings, the third lowest in nearly two decades, said a statement of Water Safety New Zealand.

Sustained efforts in water safety education, targeted interventions, and community collaboration are driving meaningful change in New Zealand’s approach to water safety, the statement said.

Males, particularly those over 55, continue to be the most at risk, with rivers and beaches remaining the most hazardous environments, said Water Safety New Zealand, adding younger New Zealanders continue to show a remarkable decline in drowning fatalities, bucking global trends.

The 15-24 age group recorded just 4 fatalities in 2024, compared to a 10-year average of 13, which highlights the success of youth-focused safety initiatives, it said.

Fatalities involving powered craft made up 21 percent of all drownings in 2024, a notable increase from the 10-year average of 12 percent, it added.

“These findings emphasize the need for ongoing and targeted efforts to tackle these challenges, ensuring that all New Zealanders can safely enjoy water-based activities,” said Water Safety New Zealand Chief Executive Daniel Gerrard.