Egg prices rise after California bird flu outbreak

California’s egg prices have continued to rise due to ongoing outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu, according to a latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to the report released Friday, the benchmark price for a dozen large shell eggs in the Golden State rose 0.78 U.S. dollars to 8.97 dollars, while in Southern California, the wholesale price for a dozen jumbo eggs averaged 8.91 to 9.10 dollars.

Jumbo eggs are the largest size of chicken eggs as classified by the USDA, followed by extra large, large and medium in levels.

Meanwhile, a weekly report issued by the USDA on Friday concluded that the nationwide egg price “began to show some retreat from recent record-high levels, but the undertone remains firm.”

Recent wholesale price on the New York market for large cartoned shell eggs delivered to retailers rose 0.12 to 6.06 dollars per dozen. The price was 3.13 dollars in October, and 2.13 dollars one year ago.

“The rate of shell egg demand held through the final weeks of 2024 — despite record-high prices in many retail markets across the nation — is driven by rising concerns about the limited availability of shell eggs at some grocery stores across the nation,” the USDA weekly report said.

The USDA blamed the eggs’ surging prices and supply concerns on “persistent and significant outbreaks of the HPAI in commercial table egg layer flocks through December,” which have led to the culling of millions of egg-laying hens.

In late December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 128,907,392 wild aquatic birds, commercial poultry, and “backyard or hobbyist flocks” were infected by bird flu in the United States, compared to 111,412,626 recorded on Dec. 2. Bird flu infections have been reported in all 50 states of the country.