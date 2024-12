More than a hundred people suffered from food poisoning after eating oysters in Helsinki in November-December 2024.

The illnesses are reportedly linked to Dutch, French, Irish and Spanish oysters, according to local media.

In total, 19 restaurants were linked to the food poisoning.

Norovirus has been found in some oyster samples, which has also been detected in patient samples.

No new cases of illness have been reported to the city’s environmental services.